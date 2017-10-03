Nate still expected to impact Louisiana as storm strengthens slightly, speeds up

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.

JUST IN: 1 PM advisory for T.S. #Nate. No significant changes noted. Won't get a new track until 4 PM. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/C8BRfftEmR — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

At 1 p.m., the storm was located at 19.4 North, 85.3 West, or about 125 miles east southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm is moving north-northwest at 21 mph and maximum sustained winds were 50 mph.

The NHC added an Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft were investigating Nate over the northwestern Caribbean Sea when the 7 a.m. advisory was issued.

Grand Isle, Lafitte, and some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation order. Port Fourchon is under a voluntary evacuation order. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

Latest forecast warns of 4 to 7 feet of storm surge...that would be near and east of center. Exact track key for this element of #Nate. — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border

Storm Surge Warning Morgan City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border and for northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and from west of Grand Isle to Morgan City

Hurricane Watch East of Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Storm Surge Watch East of Alabama/Florida border to Indian Pass, Florida

Tropical Storm Watch East of Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida



Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

"We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area."

He will meet with state officials Friday afternoon to discuss updates on Tropical Storm Nate. He will then hold a briefing to provide the public with the necessary details from that meeting.

