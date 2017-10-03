Hurricane Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Nate has made landfall near mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports

Nate's winds were measured at 90 mph in the NHC's 4 p.m. Central advisory The storm is located 145 miles south of Biloxi, MS, and is moving NNW at 23 mph.

Hurricane #Nate Advisory 14A: Nate Makes Landfall Near the Mouth of the Mississippi River. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2017

Nate has actually weakened some as of the 7 PM NHC advisory due to an increase in wind shear from west to east. This wind shear has pushed the majority of Nate's t-storm activity to the right side of the storm.

Therefore the local area will remain mainly dry through the rest of the night. Wind will be breezy at times tonight with some winds of 20-25 mph. The threat of storm surge also is lower with minimal issues expected along the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers.

As Hurricane Nate picked up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.

“The speed is almost unheard of for a storm this type. It’s going to hit and move through our area at a relatively fast rate, limiting the amount of rainfall to our area,” he said. “The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall at 7 p.m. today (Saturday). This will remain a night event.”

Coastal flooding due to Nate should remain minor and nature and should be confined to areas nearest Lake Maurepas.

Gov. Edwards noted that those in areas expecting impacts should take shelter beginning at 3 p.m. Those areas are listed below.

Grand Isle, Lafitte, and some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation order. Port Fourchon is under a voluntary evacuation order. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning Grand Isle to the Alabama/Florida border Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Ponchartrain

Storm Surge Warning Morgan City to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico Pinar del Rio Lake Maurepas West of Grand Isle to Morgan City East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Hurricane Watch Lake Maurepas East of Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line West of Grand Isle to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Tropical Storm Watch East of Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Isle of Youth, Cuba



Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana Friday in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Hurricane Nate.

Nate has been blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, the Associated Press said on Thursday.

The hurricane comes on the heels of three destructive and deadly hurricanes in one of the worst hurricane seasons in recent years.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have left more than 170 people dead and caused billions in damage to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Barbuda and other Caribbean islands.

