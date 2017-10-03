Nate becomes hurricane as it moves into southern Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports Tropical Storm Nate has become a hurricane as it entered the southern Gulf of Mexico Friday night.

At 10 p.m., the storm was located at 22.3 N, 86.4 W, or about 160 miles west-northwest of the western tip of Cuba and 500 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm is moving north-northwest at 22 mph and maximum sustained winds are 70 mph.

Nate became a hurricane around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of the storm and reported hurricane force winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

BREAKING: #Nate now a hurricane after recon finds winds continue to increase. Winds at 75 mph & climbing. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/AgS40V5Upd — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 7, 2017

Grand Isle, Lafitte, and some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation order. Port Fourchon is under a voluntary evacuation order. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

At 10 p.m., NHC issued the following advisory:

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located near latitude 22.3 North, longitude 86.4 West. Nate is moving toward the north-northwest near 22 mph (35 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through late Saturday. A turn toward the north is forecast Saturday night, followed by a turn toward north-northeast on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Nate will move across the Gulf of Mexico overnight and on Saturday, and will make landfall along the central U.S. Gulf coast Saturday evening or Saturday night. Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through Saturday up until the time Nate makes landfall along the northern Gulf coast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) primarily to the east of the center. A wind gust of 52 mph (84 km/h) was recently reported in Isabel Rubio in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. The minimum central pressure based on aircraft data is 990 mb (29.24 inches).

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning Grand Isle to the Alabama/Florida border Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Ponchartrain

Storm Surge Warning Morgan City to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico Pinar del Rio Lake Maurepas West of Grand Isle to Morgan City East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Hurricane Watch Lake Maurepas East of Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line West of Grand Isle to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Tropical Storm Watch East of Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Isle of Youth, Cuba



Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana Friday in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

"We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area."

