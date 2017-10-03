Increased speed of Hurricane Nate moves up timeline for landfall by several hours

As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.

“The speed is almost unheard of for a storm this type. It’s going to hit and move through our area at a relatively fast rate, limiting the amount of rainfall to our area,” he said. “The eye of the storm is expect to make landfall at 7 p.m. today (Saturday). This will remain a night event.”

Hurricane Nate is slowly strengthening as it moves north at about 26 mph. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Nate was located at 26.2 N, 88.4 W, moving north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Gov. Edwards noted that those in areas expecting impacts should take shelter beginning at 3 p.m. Those areas are listed below.

Nate became a hurricane around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of the storm and reported hurricane force winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

Grand Isle, Lafitte, and some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation order. Port Fourchon is under a voluntary evacuation order. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning Grand Isle to the Alabama/Florida border Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Ponchartrain

Storm Surge Warning Morgan City to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico Pinar del Rio Lake Maurepas West of Grand Isle to Morgan City East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Hurricane Watch Lake Maurepas East of Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line West of Grand Isle to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Tropical Storm Watch East of Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Isle of Youth, Cuba



Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana Friday in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

