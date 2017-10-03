Hurricane Nate continues to strengthen as it moves through southern Gulf of Mexico

NOTE: Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at noon with the latest information. We will stream that press conference here and on Facebook when it begins.

Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, the center of Hurricane Nate was located about 245 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Minimum central pressure is 986 millibars.

The storm is moving north-northwest at 22 mph and maximum sustained winds are 85 mph.

The next complete advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be issued at 10 a.m.

Nate became a hurricane around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of the storm and reported hurricane force winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

BREAKING: #Nate now a hurricane after recon finds winds continue to increase. Winds at 75 mph & climbing. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/AgS40V5Upd — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 7, 2017

Grand Isle, Lafitte, and some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation order. Port Fourchon is under a voluntary evacuation order. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Hurricane Warning Grand Isle to the Alabama/Florida border Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Ponchartrain

Storm Surge Warning Morgan City to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Tropical Storm Warning Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico Pinar del Rio Lake Maurepas West of Grand Isle to Morgan City East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Hurricane Watch Lake Maurepas East of Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line West of Grand Isle to Morgan City

Storm Surge Watch East of the Alabama/Florida border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line

Tropical Storm Watch East of Okaloosa/Walton County Line to Indian Pass, Florida West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Isle of Youth, Cuba



Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana Friday in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

"We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area."

