Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency, as Nate continues on track toward Gulf Coast

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.

"We are taking the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nate seriously and mobilizing all of the state’s emergency preparedness and response mechanisms for a full readiness should this storm severely impact our state,” said Gov. Edwards. “I encourage all Louisianans throughout the state to stay tuned to their local weather outlets and get a game plan in the event of severe weather in our area."

Sharp NE turn most models show makes for a tricky impact forecast. Could go from significant impacts to little with a minor change in track. pic.twitter.com/2qjoC40mj8 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate was back over the Caribbean Sea and headed the southern Gulf of Mexico in a hurry early Friday morning.

At 7 a.m., the storm was located at 17.8 North, 84.8 West, or about 115 miles northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras and about 230 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was moving north-northwest at 14 mph and maximum sustained winds were 45 mph.

The NHC added an Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft were investigating Nate over the northwestern Caribbean Sea when the 7 a.m. advisory was issued.

Nate is expected to significantly speed up in the next couple of days. Strengthening is likely as the storm's eye moves over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night. Nate could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula.

#Nate back over water with 45 mph winds. A bit of an eastward trend in the guidance overnight led to a slight eastward shift in track. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/nOOoXvdU3W — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) October 6, 2017

Some areas of St. Bernard Parish not protected by the levee system are currently under a mandatory evacuation. Also, Grand Isle is currently under a voluntary evacuation. At this time, no evacuation orders have been issued in the Baton Rouge area.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Warning Punta Castilla, Honduras to the Honduras/Nicaragua border Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Storm Surge Watch Morgan City Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border Northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain

Hurricane Watch Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border Metropolitan New Orleans Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos, Mexico

Tropical Storm Watch Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana



Gov. John Bel Edwards met with state officials Thursday afternoon to discuss preparations for possible impacts to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Nate.

