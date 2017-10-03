Caribbean disturbance heading for the Gulf of Mexico

Developments in the Gulf of Mexico could drastically change the weekend forecast. At this time there is a better than 60 percent chance a depression will form and move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

The track beyond this time remains highly uncertain.

In the meantime, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a sprinkle or two on the breeze. Warmer sun is expected by Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Amite River at Maurepas (until further notice): current stage is 4.1’; flood stage is 4.0’. The level will fluctuate between 4’ and 4.5’ due to elevated winds and tides over the next five days.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: sun/cloud mix; 20% - 30% rain coverage; breezy east winds, gusting over 20 mph – a high of 85°

TONIGHT: mostly clear, mild – a low of 68°

TOMORROW: partly cloudy – dry; mild … a high of 87°

THURSDAY: sunny, nice – light east winds – a high of 88°

FRIDAY: lots of sunshine – a high of 89°

SATURDAY: a few scattered showers possible (30% coverage); a high of 89°

SUNDAY: sun/cloud mix – 40% chance rains/storms – a high of 89°

COLUMBUS DAY MONDAY: mostly cloudy; 40% coverage showers; a high of 88°

