Man arrested with duffel bag full of credit cards of Morgan City residents

A man from Austin, Texas was arrested late Monday night after being seen entering a parked school bus in Pierre Part.

Officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say Matthew Edward Johnston, 33, was seen entering a parked school bus Monday, October 2. Deputies confronted Johnston, who was in possession of a duffel bag, which they searched.

During the search, deputies reportedly found a number of credit cards in the bag, along with numerous tools typically used in burglaries. The cards were all in the names of people, businesses, and public agencies in the Morgan City area.

Investigators were able to determine the cards had been stolen from a number of vehicles in St. Mary Parish. Johnston was then arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He is charged with illegal possession of stolen things and possession of tools for a crime. Johnston remains in jail pending a bond hearing. He will also face charges in St. Mary Parish.

