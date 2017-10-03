Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman while she was - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman while she was driving vehicle, causing crash

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Andretta Selders (Source: Facebook) Andretta Selders (Source: Facebook)
Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Police have arrested a New Orleans man who is believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Hendrick Tate, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Andretta Selder-Fields, 38, while she was driving her vehicle.

Selder-Fields then crashed her vehicle on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25. She was pronounced dead on the scene. 

RELATED: Woman dies after getting shot, crashing vehicle

Investigators say Tate was a passenger in the vehicle. 

Evidence collected and processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime lab is what helped investigators identify Tate as a suspect. 

Tate will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second degree murder. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly