Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman while she was driving vehicle, causing crash

Police have arrested a New Orleans man who is believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Hendrick Tate, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Andretta Selder-Fields, 38, while she was driving her vehicle.

Selder-Fields then crashed her vehicle on Winbourne Avenue near Delaware Street. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Tate was a passenger in the vehicle.

Evidence collected and processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime lab is what helped investigators identify Tate as a suspect.

Tate will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second degree murder.

