Man found shot to death outside his home

A 52-year-old man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened shortly after midnight. The viicitm, Roosevelt Netter, was shot multiple times outside his home located on Bluegrass Drive.

Netter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to establish a suspect and motive for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

