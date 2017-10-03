9NEWS Investigators: State sought injunction to close Prairieville daycare where 3-month-old was found unresponsive, later died

The Urban Congress of Baton Rouge is making a big push for more mentors to help troubled African American children in the city.More >>
The Urban Congress of Baton Rouge is making a big push for more mentors to help troubled African American children in the city.More >>
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Education Louisiana has been selected to receive a $55.5 million Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy (SRCL) grant to improve the reading and writing skills of struggling students.More >>
Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Education Louisiana has been selected to receive a $55.5 million Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy (SRCL) grant to improve the reading and writing skills of struggling students.More >>
The owner of an unlicensed home daycare where a child was found unresponsive Monday and later died was issued a “cease and desist” order this last June, according to documents obtained by the 9NEWS investigative team.More >>
The owner of an unlicensed home daycare where a child was found unresponsive Monday and later died was issued a “cease and desist” order this last June, according to documents obtained by the 9NEWS investigative team.More >>
A cyclist was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
A cyclist was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.More >>
It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>