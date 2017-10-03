LSU officer cleared in 'peeping tom' case

An LSU police officer who was questioned about a ‘peeping tom’ incident on campus has been cleared, LSU says.

A female student called campus police on September 24 to report that a man was in a nearby parking garage peeking into windows at LSU’s Highland Hall dorm.

“Surveillance footage from the time of the report indicates that the individual the complainant saw was an LSU police officer conducting his patrol of the parking garage, and was not a ‘peeping tom’,” said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. “Surveillance footage was reviewed by LSU police as part of the investigation and independently by LSU Human Resources, and the officer was found to be performing the routine police work of patrolling and inspecting each floor of the garage. LSU police has met with the complainant to relay these findings.”

LSU said the case is now closed.

The initial police report indicated the student reported that “a man on the fourth floor of the LSU Parking Garage was observed leaning over the railing and appeared to watch for a short period of time.”

