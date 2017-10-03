24-year-old man dies after early morning crash on Highland Rd.

A 24-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle on Highland Road.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 1:15 a.m.

The driver, Ardyce Dupuy, of Port Allen, lost control of his Honda Civic while he was going around a curve. After going off the road, he crashed his vehicle into a concrete bridge barrier.

Investigators believe he was speeding.

Dupuy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

