24-year-old man dies after early morning crash on Highland Rd.

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 24-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle on Highland Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 1:15 a.m. 

The driver, Ardyce Dupuy, of Port Allen, lost control of his Honda Civic while he was going around a curve. After going off the road, he crashed his vehicle into a concrete bridge barrier. 

Investigators believe he was speeding. 

Dupuy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

