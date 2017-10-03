Troy football player to be disciplined for making obscene gestures towards LSU fans

A Troy football player is being disciplined after making obscene gestures towards LSU fans in the crowd during the team’s 24-21 victory over LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night. Video of the incident was shared on social media.

The loss snapped LSU's 49-game non-conference winning streak at home dating to a 2000 loss to UAB. The game was Troy’s first upset of an AP top 25 opponent in 13 years.

On Sunday, Troy’s head coach Neal Brown released a statement about wide receiver Alvin Bryant’s action saying:

“I was made aware of the video of Alvin Bryant, and I am extremely disappointed in his actions. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our program, and he will face immediate disciplinary actions. It is unfortunate that I have to address the behavior of one individual after a significant victory for our football program. However, it is important that our young men understand the consequences of their decisions and actions.”

On Monday, Bryant, who is a redshirt freshman, spoke out apologizing for the incident and accepting “full responsibility” for his actions saying:

“I apologize to everyone who witnessed the inappropriate actions that I displayed on the sideline during our game at LSU on Saturday. I accept full responsibility for my actions and whatever consequences come from them. To the Troy University community and the entire Trojan fan base, I’m sorry for embarrassing the Troy uniform during what was a historic win for this football program.”

It is still unclear what disciplinary action Bryant will face.

