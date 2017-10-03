Funeral arrangements announced for Xander Cruz Benoit, 5-year-old killed in I-10 crash

Funeral arrangements have been released for the 5-year-old boy killed in a crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Visitation for Xander Cruz Benoit will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Duhon Funeral Home in Rayne. Visitation will continue Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. The funeral will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Rayne.

His grandfather, Lee Benoit, said because Xander wanted to be a policeman, fireman, or paramedic, he will be honored with an official police burial. He added officers with the Rayne and Baton Rouge police departments will serve as pallbearers.

Lee Benoit added his grandson has saved six lives by being an organ donor.

Xander has been made an honorary deputy sheriff with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Rayne Police Department, and an honorary paramedic with Acadian Ambulance Service.

