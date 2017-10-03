WATCH LIVE: Southern head coach Dawson Odums to preview Saturday's Alabama A&M game

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview Saturday's game against Alabama A&M Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference, which is scheduled to begin at noon.

The Jaguars (2-3) are coming off a 31-14 victory against Fort Valley State last weekend.

The Jags offense finished with 373 total yards on offense, 283 on the ground.

Danny Johnson was named the SWAC Specialist of the Week after his exciting 68 yard punt return for a touchdown.

Alabama A&M enters the game with a 2-3 overall record and 2-0 in SWAC play.

The Bulldogs started the season with three straight losses, but have bounced back with two SWAC wins, 30-13 against Texas Southern and a 27-14 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Kickoff between Southern and Alabama A&M is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium .

