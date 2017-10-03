Week 6 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 6 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6, 2017.

Thursday Games 

McKinley     28
Broadmoor     6

Port Allen     0
Loranger     41

St. Michael     7
Woodlawn     38

Episcopal     56
The Church Academy     12

St. John     6
Southern Lab     80

Pine     24
Amite     37

Northlake Christian     7
Independence     41

Hammond     7
Fontainebleau     12

Ponchatoula     14
Slidell     28

Franklinton     33
Salmen     34

West St. Mary     6
Catholic-New Iberia     72

Morgan City     20
South Terrebonne     34

Hahnville     49
Pearl River     7

Cecilia     45
Opelousas     21

Ellender     35
Vandebilt    41 

Mandeville     28
Northshore     21

Ville Platte     20
Lake Arthur     21

Gueydan     42
Centerville     33

Pine Prairie     42
Mamou     8

Friday Games

Scotlandville 
Belaire 

Live Oak 
Central 

Zachary 
Walker 

Ferriday 
Denham Springs 

Catholic 
St. Amant 

East Ascension 
Dutchtown 

Livonia 
St. Martinville 

Parkview Baptist 
Lutcher 

Tara 
Plaquemine 

Baker 
Mentorship Academy 

U-High 
Brusly 

West Feliciana 
Glen Oaks 

Bogalusa 
Albany 

St. James 
Donaldsonville 

Northeast 
Capitol 

Dunham 
East Feliciana 

Springfield 
Pope John Paul II 

St. Thomas Aquinas 
St. Helena 

Loreauville 
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 

Westminster 
False River 

Slaughter Community Charter 
North Central 

Ascension Catholic 
East Iberville 

Ascension Christian 
St. Martin’s 

Kentwood 
White Castle 

East St. John 
Destrehan 

Assumption 
South Lafourche 

E.D. White 
Vermilion Catholic 

Jewel Sumner 
Hannan 

St. Charles 
Lusher 

Houma Christian 
West St. John 

Thibodaux 
Terrebonne 

Central Catholic 
Highland Baptist 

Hanson 
Lafayette Christian 

Delcambre 
Franklin 

Berwick 
Erath 

North Vermilion 
Patterson 

Riverside
South Plaquemines

Centreville 
Silliman 

Prairie View Academy 
Central Private 

Bowling Green
Adams County Christian 

Jackson Prep
Oak Forest 

Wilkinson County Christian
Union

Acadiana 
Comeaux 

Sulphur 
Barbe 

Sam Houston 
LaGrange 

New Iberia 
Lafayette 

Northside 
Carencro 

Teurlings 
Rayne 

Westgate 
St. Thomas More 

Breaux Bridge 
Beau Chene 

Church Point 
Northwest 

Crowley 
Iota 

Port Barre 
Eunice 

Abbeville 
Kaplan 

Notre Dame 
Kinder 

Ascension Episcopal 
Jeanerette 

Sacred Heart 
Opelousas Catholic 

Covington 
St. Paul’s 

H.L. Bourgeois 
Central Lafourche 

Covenant Christian 
Varnado 

If you are viewing this story on a mobile device download our free SPORTSLINE RED ZONE app to see the video from the show.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly