Week 6 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6, 2017.
Thursday Games
McKinley 28
Broadmoor 6
Port Allen 0
Loranger 41
St. Michael 7
Woodlawn 38
Episcopal 56
The Church Academy 12
St. John 6
Southern Lab 80
Pine 24
Amite 37
Northlake Christian 7
Independence 41
Hammond 7
Fontainebleau 12
Ponchatoula 14
Slidell 28
Franklinton 33
Salmen 34
West St. Mary 6
Catholic-New Iberia 72
Morgan City 20
South Terrebonne 34
Hahnville 49
Pearl River 7
Cecilia 45
Opelousas 21
Ellender 35
Vandebilt 41
Mandeville 28
Northshore 21
Ville Platte 20
Lake Arthur 21
Gueydan 42
Centerville 33
Pine Prairie 42
Mamou 8
Friday Games
Scotlandville
Belaire
Live Oak
Central
Zachary
Walker
Ferriday
Denham Springs
Catholic
St. Amant
East Ascension
Dutchtown
Livonia
St. Martinville
Parkview Baptist
Lutcher
Tara
Plaquemine
Baker
Mentorship Academy
U-High
Brusly
West Feliciana
Glen Oaks
Bogalusa
Albany
St. James
Donaldsonville
Northeast
Capitol
Dunham
East Feliciana
Springfield
Pope John Paul II
St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Helena
Loreauville
Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Westminster
False River
Slaughter Community Charter
North Central
Ascension Catholic
East Iberville
Ascension Christian
St. Martin’s
Kentwood
White Castle
East St. John
Destrehan
Assumption
South Lafourche
E.D. White
Vermilion Catholic
Jewel Sumner
Hannan
St. Charles
Lusher
Houma Christian
West St. John
Thibodaux
Terrebonne
Central Catholic
Highland Baptist
Hanson
Lafayette Christian
Delcambre
Franklin
Berwick
Erath
North Vermilion
Patterson
Riverside
South Plaquemines
Centreville
Silliman
Prairie View Academy
Central Private
Bowling Green
Adams County Christian
Jackson Prep
Oak Forest
Wilkinson County Christian
Union
Acadiana
Comeaux
Sulphur
Barbe
Sam Houston
LaGrange
New Iberia
Lafayette
Northside
Carencro
Teurlings
Rayne
Westgate
St. Thomas More
Breaux Bridge
Beau Chene
Church Point
Northwest
Crowley
Iota
Port Barre
Eunice
Abbeville
Kaplan
Notre Dame
Kinder
Ascension Episcopal
Jeanerette
Sacred Heart
Opelousas Catholic
Covington
St. Paul’s
H.L. Bourgeois
Central Lafourche
Covenant Christian
Varnado
