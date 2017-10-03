Week 6 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6, 2017.

Thursday Games

McKinley 28

Broadmoor 6

Port Allen 0

Loranger 41

St. Michael 7

Woodlawn 38

Episcopal 56

The Church Academy 12

St. John 6

Southern Lab 80

Pine 24

Amite 37

Northlake Christian 7

Independence 41

Hammond 7

Fontainebleau 12

Ponchatoula 14

Slidell 28

Franklinton 33

Salmen 34

West St. Mary 6

Catholic-New Iberia 72

Morgan City 20

South Terrebonne 34

Hahnville 49

Pearl River 7

Cecilia 45

Opelousas 21

Ellender 35

Vandebilt 41

Mandeville 28

Northshore 21

Ville Platte 20

Lake Arthur 21

Gueydan 42

Centerville 33

Pine Prairie 42

Mamou 8

Friday Games

Scotlandville

Belaire

Live Oak

Central

Zachary

Walker

Ferriday

Denham Springs

Catholic

St. Amant

East Ascension

Dutchtown

Livonia

St. Martinville

Parkview Baptist

Lutcher

Tara

Plaquemine

Baker

Mentorship Academy

U-High

Brusly

West Feliciana

Glen Oaks

Bogalusa

Albany

St. James

Donaldsonville

Northeast

Capitol

Dunham

East Feliciana

Springfield

Pope John Paul II

St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Helena

Loreauville

Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Westminster

False River

Slaughter Community Charter

North Central

Ascension Catholic

East Iberville

Ascension Christian

St. Martin’s

Kentwood

White Castle

East St. John

Destrehan

Assumption

South Lafourche

E.D. White

Vermilion Catholic

Jewel Sumner

Hannan

St. Charles

Lusher

Houma Christian

West St. John

Thibodaux

Terrebonne

Central Catholic

Highland Baptist

Hanson

Lafayette Christian

Delcambre

Franklin

Berwick

Erath

North Vermilion

Patterson

Riverside

South Plaquemines

Centreville

Silliman

Prairie View Academy

Central Private

Bowling Green

Adams County Christian

Jackson Prep

Oak Forest

Wilkinson County Christian

Union

Acadiana

Comeaux

Sulphur

Barbe

Sam Houston

LaGrange

New Iberia

Lafayette

Northside

Carencro

Teurlings

Rayne

Westgate

St. Thomas More

Breaux Bridge

Beau Chene

Church Point

Northwest

Crowley

Iota

Port Barre

Eunice

Abbeville

Kaplan

Notre Dame

Kinder

Ascension Episcopal

Jeanerette

Sacred Heart

Opelousas Catholic

Covington

St. Paul’s

H.L. Bourgeois

Central Lafourche

Covenant Christian

Varnado

