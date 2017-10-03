OUR TURN: Crime Cameras

It is encouraging to see citizens and leaders in Baton Rouge coming together with plans to address our current crime epidemic.

Positive steps are being taken, and they’re needed. Specifically, we want to support the call by East Baton Rouge Parish Councilwoman Tara Wicker to increase our use of surveillance cameras. More cameras might help deter crimes, but failing that, at least they’ll make it easier for the police to catch the criminals.

New Orleans has a system called Project NOLA which connects cameras in use by residents, businesses and municipalities to blanket the community with video surveillance. That system has worked, helping to solve a brutal murder case and many other crimes.

According to a report by our Kiran Chawla, the city of Baton Rouge has a total of about 150 crime cameras, but less than half of those are working. Supplementing the system with citizen and business cameras is a good idea, but how about getting the city’s cameras fixed, too?

