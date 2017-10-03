Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: October 3, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

There are thousands of “family recipes” for crispy catfish. Every now and again a special recipe will emerge that is worthy of taking note. This pecan-encrusted catfish is definitely one of them!

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounce) catfish fillets

½ cup pecans

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

? cup cornmeal

½ cup milk

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup flour

¼ cup vegetable oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper then set aside. In bowl of a food processor, combine cornmeal and pecans along with salt and pepper to taste. Pulse a few times until mixture is combined and texture resembles that of bread crumbs. Transfer mixture to a shallow plate. In a shallow bowl, mix milk with egg. Place flour onto another shallow plate then season with salt and pepper. In a large oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, dredge fish fillets with flour, turning to coat well. Dip fish in egg mixture then coast with cornmeal-pecan mixture. Brown coated catfish fillets in oil for 3 minutes or until golden. Turn fillets over in skillet then place in oven to finish cooking, approximate 10 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with your favorite cream sauce.