-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Air date: October 3, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 4 Servings
Comment:
There are thousands of “family recipes” for crispy catfish. Every now and again a special recipe will emerge that is worthy of taking note. This pecan-encrusted catfish is definitely one of them!
Ingredients:
4 (4-ounce) catfish fillets
½ cup pecans
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
? cup cornmeal
½ cup milk
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup flour
¼ cup vegetable oil
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper then set aside. In bowl of a food processor, combine cornmeal and pecans along with salt and pepper to taste. Pulse a few times until mixture is combined and texture resembles that of bread crumbs. Transfer mixture to a shallow plate. In a shallow bowl, mix milk with egg. Place flour onto another shallow plate then season with salt and pepper. In a large oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, dredge fish fillets with flour, turning to coat well. Dip fish in egg mixture then coast with cornmeal-pecan mixture. Brown coated catfish fillets in oil for 3 minutes or until golden. Turn fillets over in skillet then place in oven to finish cooking, approximate 10 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with your favorite cream sauce.