Police chase ends in crash, suspect in custody

One person is in custody after a crash during a police chase Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police confirmed troopers started pursuing a vehicle on US 61 (Airline Highway) near Siegen Lane. Officials reported the chase ended in a crash on the exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive.

LSP just arrested a suspect involved in a police chase on College Dr near I-10. One lane of traffic is bypassing the scene off the exit. pic.twitter.com/qcFAZmF1OY — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) October 3, 2017

Part 2 of the suspect's arrest. State troopers are still on the exit with their lights flashing. Be careful when exiting off. pic.twitter.com/JtGbm11HXq — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) October 3, 2017

The exit ramp is partially blocked.

The suspect’s name has not been released. No injuries were reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department assisted in police chase, officials said.

