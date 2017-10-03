Police chase ends in crash, suspect in custody - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police chase ends in crash, suspect in custody

Authorities arrest a suspect after a chase on Oct. 3, 2017. (Source: WAFB) Authorities arrest a suspect after a chase on Oct. 3, 2017. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person is in custody after a crash during a police chase Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police confirmed troopers started pursuing a vehicle on US 61 (Airline Highway) near Siegen Lane. Officials reported the chase ended in a crash on the exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive.

The exit ramp is partially blocked.

The suspect’s name has not been released. No injuries were reported.

The Baton Rouge Police Department assisted in police chase, officials said.

