Scientists win Nobel Physics Prize for discovery of ripples in space detected by La. observatory

The detection of gravitational waves in space, first made by an observatory in south Louisiana, has resulted in The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 being awarded to three scientists.
One person is in custody after a crash during a police chase Tuesday morning, according to investigators.
As a way to celebrate the life and work of St. Francis of Assisi, often remembered as the patron saint of animals, a special blessing of animals ceremony will be held Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to more than 25 junk cars on fire at a lot Monday night. The Central Fire Department reported it happened on Greenwell Springs Road in Central. Officials said the call went out around 10:45 p.m.
The Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge will launch its campaign Tuesday to recruit 1,000 community members for its mentor network training initiative slated for National Mentoring Month in January 2018.
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer for saying on social media that she lacked sympathy for Las Vegas shooting victims because, she said, country music fans are often Republican gun-toters.
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.
