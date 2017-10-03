Scientists win 2017 Nobel Physics Prize based on study of gravitational waves detected at Louisiana observatory

Scientists observe ripples in the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves, arriving at the earth from a cataclysmic event in the distant universe. (Photo Source: Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory LIGO)

The detection of gravitational waves in space, first made by an observatory in south Louisiana, has resulted in The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 being awarded to three scientists.

BREAKING NEWS The 2017 #NobelPrize in Physics is awarded to Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne @LIGO. pic.twitter.com/za1GNsAfnE — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2017

Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish, and Kip Thorne were announced Tuesday as the winners of the prestigious award.

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) in Livingston, Louisiana detected the waves on Sept. 14, 2015. Officials added LIGO in Washington state also detected the waves on that same day.

The detection of ripples in space from the collision of two black holes was first predicted by Albert Einstein 100 years ago.

Based on their detections, LIGO scientists estimate the two black holes were 29 and 36 times the mass of the sun and the collision took place 1.3 billion years ago. According to scientists, the collision of the black holes form a single black hole, converting a portion of the hole's mass into energy. That energy is emitted as a final burst of gravitational radiation.

LSU and Southern University graduates were the operators on duty in Livingston and Washington at the time of the wave detections.

