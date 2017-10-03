Blessing of the animals event held to celebrate St. Francis

As a way to celebrate the life and work of St. Francis of Assisi, often remembered as the patron saint of animals, a special blessing of animals ceremony will be held Tuesday.

Trinity Episcopal Church and School on Morning Glory Avenue in Baton Rouge invites kids and parents to bring a well-behaved pet or even a stuffed animal to be blessed.

The event will be held at 8:15 a.m. in the school yard south of campus.

The Baton Rouge Police Department will be on hand with members of its K9 team to teach lessons on the importance of animals in people’s lives.

The feast day of St. Francis is actually on Wednesday.

