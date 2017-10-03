Urban Congress on African American Males launches mentoring recruitment initiative

The Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge launched its campaign Tuesday to recruit 1,000 community members for its mentor network training initiative slated for National Mentoring Month in January 2018.

The event was held in front of Istrouma High on Winbourne Avenue at 10 a.m.

Raymond A. Jetson, the president and CEO of Metromorphosis, joined 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, along with elected officials and other community leaders for the special announcement.

