Introduction of new pink cement mixer truck helps kick off Geaux Pink campaign

A special “mix” of cement and the fight against cancer will join forces for a special event Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to introduce Quality Concrete Group's new pink mixer truck and to kick off Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center's Geaux Pink annual fundraising campaign.

It will be held at Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m.

Quality Concrete's pink truck will help create greater awareness for breast cancer and the company will make a contribution to the cancer center to directly support cancer awareness, early detection, and screening programs in our local community, including breast cancer programs.

