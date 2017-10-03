Introduction of new pink cement mixer truck helps kick off Geaux - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Introduction of new pink cement mixer truck helps kick off Geaux Pink campaign

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A special “mix” of cement and the fight against cancer will join forces for a special event Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to introduce Quality Concrete Group's new pink mixer truck and to kick off Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center's Geaux Pink annual fundraising campaign.

It will be held at Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m.

Quality Concrete's pink truck will help create greater awareness for breast cancer and the company will make a contribution to the cancer center to directly support cancer awareness, early detection, and screening programs in our local community, including breast cancer programs.

