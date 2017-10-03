Man reportedly shot multiple times on Old Jefferson Hwy. near Ascension Parish line

Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting Monday night.

The incident reportedly happened on Old Jefferson Highway near the Ascension Parish line sometime around 11:45 p.m. The victim was reportedly shot multiple times, then went to a fire station on Hoo Shoo Too Road nearby. The victim was then reportedly taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office both responded to the scene.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.