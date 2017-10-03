Man reportedly shot multiple times on Old Jefferson Hwy. near Ascension Parish line

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to introduce Quality Concrete Group's new pink mixer truck and to kick off Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center's Geaux Pink annual fundraising campaign.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting Monday night.More >>
A 50-year-old female was overcome by smoke and died in the incident.More >>
The Central Fire Department responded to the scene of about 20 junk cars on fire at a lot on Greenwell Springs Rd. in Central.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and area pastors joined forces in the Brookstown neighborhood Monday to put a lid on the recent spike in crime.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
