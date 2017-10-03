Deputies investigate shooting in Ascension Parish that sent man to the hospital

A man is hospitalized but expected to survive a shooting in Ascension Parish late Monday night.

The incident reportedly happened on Old Jefferson Highway near the Ascension Parish line sometime around 11:45 p.m.

The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby fire station on Hoo Shoo Too Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office both responded to the scene.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

