Deputies investigate shooting in Ascension Parish that sent man to the hospital

A man is hospitalized but expected to survive a shooting in Ascension Parish late Monday night. The incident reportedly happened on Old Jefferson Highway near the Ascension Parish line sometime around 11:45 p.m.More >>
As a way to celebrate the life and work of St. Francis of Assisi, often remembered as the patron saint of animals, a special blessing of animals ceremony was held Tuesday.More >>
One person is in custody after a crash during a police chase Tuesday morning, according to investigators.More >>
The detection of gravitational waves in space, first made by an observatory in south Louisiana, has resulted in The Nobel Physics Prize 2017 being awarded to three scientists.More >>
Firefighters responded to more than 25 junk cars on fire at a lot Monday night. The Central Fire Department reported it happened on Greenwell Springs Road in Central. Officials said the call went out around 10:45 p.m.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
