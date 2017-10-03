More than 25 cars catch fire at junkyard in Central, officials say

Firefighters responded to more than 25 junk cars on fire at a lot Monday night.

The Central Fire Department reported it happened on Greenwell Springs Road in Central. Officials said the call went out around 10:45 p.m.

District Chief Derek Glover with CFD said a total of 29 cars caught fire. He added an investigator will return to the scene Tuesday, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Residents reported seeing heavy black smoke and hearing explosions in the area. Firefighters found cars burning at the CoPart junkyard, which is located at 21595 Greenwell Springs Road.

CoPart is a facility that takes in wrecked/junk cars, restores them and re-sells them. There are hundreds of cars in the lot. Glover said it initially took crews about 10 minutes to get through the lot's electric gate.

ONLY ON 9: Crews battling fire at Copart junkyard off Greenwell Springs Rd. right now. At least 20 cars burning right now. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/sp66602n0W — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 3, 2017

He said crews had to shuttle water from the nearest hydrant, which was about a half-mile to a mile away. The East Side Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted while District 6 back-filled one of Central's empty stations.

Glover said there was no offsite impact and no injuries were reported.

