More than 25 cars catch fire at junkyard in Central, officials say

As a way to celebrate the life and work of St. Francis of Assisi, often remembered as the patron saint of animals, a special blessing of animals ceremony will be held Tuesday.More >>
Firefighters responded to more than 25 junk cars on fire at a lot Monday night. The Central Fire Department reported it happened on Greenwell Springs Road in Central. Officials said the call went out around 10:45 p.m.More >>
The Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge will launch its campaign Tuesday to recruit 1,000 community members for its mentor network training initiative slated for National Mentoring Month in January 2018.More >>
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to introduce Quality Concrete Group's new pink mixer truck and to kick off Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center's Geaux Pink annual fundraising campaign.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting Monday night.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
