Crews battle junkyard blaze of 20-30 cars on fire in Central

The Central Fire Department responded to the scene of about 20 junk cars on fire at a lot on Greenwell Springs Rd. in Central.

The call went out around 10:45 p.m. Monday night after residents reported seeing heavy black smoke and hearing explosions in the area. Firefighters are on the scene of the CoPart junkyard, located at 21595 Greenwell Springs Rd. across from Ednie Lane.

Derek Glover with Central Fire says the first units arrived on scene and found about 20 to 30 vehicles on fire. CoPart is a facility that takes in wrecked/junk cars, then resells them or restores them. There are hundreds of cars in the lot. Glover says it initially took crews about ten mins to get through the lot's electric gate.

ONLY ON 9: Crews battling fire at Copart junkyard off Greenwell Springs Rd. right now. At least 20 cars burning right now. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/sp66602n0W — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 3, 2017

He says crews are having to shuttle water from the nearest hydrant, which is about half a mile to a mile away. The East Side Fire Department is also on scene assisting while District 6 is back-filling one of Central's empty station.

Glover says there is no offsite impact and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but that they do not suspect foul play at this point.

No one was injured in this incident.

