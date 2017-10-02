Woman in her 50s killed in fire on Flora Ln.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, along with other emergency responders, are on the scene of a deadly house fire on Flora Lane Monday night in the Mayfair Park subdivision.

Mark Miles, spokesperson with BRFD, says smoke was coming from an apartment behind the house when they arrived on scene.

A woman in her 50s was overcome by smoke and died in the incident. Miles says she was the only person in the house at the time and that she was reportedly asleep when the fire started. Investigators are still working to determine where and how the fire started.

The call went out around 9:30 p.m. Monday night and initially indicated someone may have been trapped inside. Firefighters are on the scene in the 1300 block of Flora Lane near Chanadia Drive.

Never a good sign when police have crime scene tape around a house fire. This on Flora Lane in Mayfair Park @WAFB pic.twitter.com/8i3RNpBrTq — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 3, 2017

