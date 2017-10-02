Firefighters on scene of house fire on Flora Lane - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters on scene of house fire on Flora Lane

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Flora Lane Monday night.

The call went out around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters are on the scene in the 1300 block of Flora Lane near Chanadia Drive. 

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew en route to the scene.

