GOHSEP leaders say there are lessons to be learned from Las Vegas mass shooting

Louisiana leaders say despite the Las Vegas mass shooting being a terrible tragedy for so many, they can learn many lessons from it.

In Louisiana, the state's Fusion Center constantly takes in information from federal authorities and in turn, gives it to local authorities when necessary. They stay alert for potential threats. But a spokesperson for the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) says the Las Vegas mass shooting presents a new twist.

"We have a situation now where an elevated hotel room was used by the shooter, and so this may be, like I said, a different scenario that needs to be added into the mix for these types of drills,” said Mike Steele, GOHSEP spokesman.

A Louisiana criminologist also says he does not expect hotels to become "fortresses" because of the Las Vegas tragedy.

