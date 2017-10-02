Woman reportedly shot in back on Julia St.

Emergency officials responded to a reported shooting Monday night in the 700 block of Julia Street across from St. Joseph Street.

The incident reportedly happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday, October 2. One woman was reportedly shot in the back. Her condition is currently unknown, but our reporter on the scene says she was loaded into the ambulance and appeared to be alert and talking. Details are still limited at this time.

The female victim was just loaded into the ambulance. She appeared to be alert and talking @WAFB pic.twitter.com/8ScEDi8Irg — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 3, 2017

