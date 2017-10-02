Woman reportedly shot in back on Julia St. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman reportedly shot in back on Julia St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a reported shooting Monday night in the 700 block of Julia Street across from St. Joseph Street.

The incident reportedly happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday, October 2. One woman was reportedly shot in the back. Her condition is currently unknown, but our reporter on the scene says she was loaded into the ambulance and appeared to be alert and talking. Details are still limited at this time.

We will update this story when we know more.

