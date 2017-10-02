Two in custody after reportedly shooting at vehicle with assault rifle

Law enforcement officials were searching for a heavily armed suspect Monday night after shots were reportedly fired on Plank Road.

Officials were searching for a suspect reportedly armed with an assault rifle. Multiple shots were allegedly fired on Plank Road near Iroquois and Seneca Streets. The shots were reportedly fired between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department has set up a perimeter as the search continued.

A black Mercedes was reportedly shot at with the assault rifle. Two people are now in custody. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say there were two shooters and that both guns have been recovered. A Street Crimes officer happened to be passing by and reportedly witnessed the incident.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

BRPD has a perimeter set up trying to find a man who allegedly fired several AK47 rounds on Plank near Iroquois/Seneca. No one hurt @WAFB pic.twitter.com/bBhk9q4Kzk — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 3, 2017

Details are limited. We will update this story when we know more.

