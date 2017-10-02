PSC candidates tout conservative credentials, express similar policy goals

The candidates for the Public Service Commission seat met Monday for a forum, touting their conservative credentials while expressing similar policy goals.

Three Republicans are vying to fill Scott Angelle’s old seat on the PSC board. The PSC controls utility costs, while also overseeing telecommunications and trucking across the state.

When it comes to electricity costs, Louisiana already has some of the lowest prices nationwide. During the forum, the candidates said they want to keep it that way.

“We want to make sure that that rate is maintained,” said Lenar Whitney, a former member of the state legislature from Houma and a Republican national committee woman.

“If there's ever a choice between business and the rate payer, I'll always choose the rate payer,” said Craig Greene, an orthopedic surgeon from Baton Rouge and political newcomer.

“The ultimate job is to protect the rate payers,” said Damon Baldone, who is currently serving as interim commissioner after being appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards. A three-term member of the state legislature from Houma, Baldone is a long-time Democrat running as a Republican.

At the forum, the candidates highlighted few notable differences on policy positions. Instead, they attempted to win over voters with conservative talking points, even if they had nothing to do with the job description.

“I also am the only Republican candidate who did not vote for, support, or endorse our current governor, John Bel Edwards,” said Whitney.

“Being conservative, we have to conserve our resources, and what that looks like is keep rates low,” said Greene.

“I'm pro-life... pro-life before birth and after birth,” said Baldone.

The PSC up for grabs represents parts of south Baton Rouge, the Felicianas, Pointe Coupee, and parts of Livingston and Iberville Parishes. It also stretches over to Lafayette.

Early voting runs through Saturday, October 7. Election day is Saturday, October 14.

