Man accused of striking victim in presence of child

A Morgan City man is accused of striking another person in the presence of a child and damaging the victim’s property.

Police say they responded to reports of a disturbance on Oak Street in Morgan City. Responding officers arrived and identified Troy A. Hughes, 34, as one of the subjects involved in the disturbance.

Hughes was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on charges of domestic battery abuse-child endangerment law and criminal damage to property.

