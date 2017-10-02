Morgan City woman jailed for drugs charged again for allegedly giving drugs to inmate

Police say a Morgan City woman was arrested for possessing methamphetamine and then arrested again for allegedly distributing drugs to another inmate once she was inside the city’s jail.

Officers responded to Florence Street around 1:30 p.m. on September 29 and found Mandi Hatfield, 30, in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and then booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Lt. John Schaff said officers responded to the Morgan City Jail later that same day to a narcotics investigation. Hatfield had allegedly entered the jail facility with drugs. Officers allegedly found her in possession of suspected suboxone, alprazolam, and methamphetamine.

Hatfield was also accused of distributing suspected meth to another inmate. She was additionally charged with the introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of Schedule III CDS (suboxone), possession of Schedule IV CDS (alprazolam), distribution of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.