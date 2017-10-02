State trooper sexted a photo of himself with a cactus while on lavish trip out West

The candidates for the Public Service Commission seat met Monday for a forum, touting their conservative credentials while expressing similar policy goals.More >>
The candidates for the Public Service Commission seat met Monday for a forum, touting their conservative credentials while expressing similar policy goals.More >>
Ascension Parish deputies are investigating the death of a child at an unlicensed home daycare.More >>
Ascension Parish deputies are investigating the death of a child at an unlicensed home daycare.More >>
Several Baton Rouge tourists were swept up in the chaotic aftermath of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.More >>
Several Baton Rouge tourists were swept up in the chaotic aftermath of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
St. Helena Parish is grieving the loss of a deputy, teacher, and friend. Deputy Albert Watson was killed early Sunday morning by an alleged drunk driver.More >>
St. Helena Parish is grieving the loss of a deputy, teacher, and friend. Deputy Albert Watson was killed early Sunday morning by an alleged drunk driver.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.More >>
The promotion was advertised on Facebook and went viral almost immediately. But not in the way owner Brayom Anderson had hoped.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>