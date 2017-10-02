BRPD, LSP meet to discuss how to cut down on crime in Baton Rouge

Interim BRPD Chief Jonny Dunnam and LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves met Monday, October 2 to discuss "strategic, intelligence-driven policing" to help address crime in Baton Rouge.

This meeting was part of an ongoing dialogue between law enforcement agencies. Future meetings will also include the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.

LSP currently has a strong presence in Baton Rouge with their headquarters, crime lab, Troop A, the Fusion Center, and the the Violent Crimes Unit. The LSP Police Fugitive Task Force also helps capture violent criminals.

BRPD says in order to not alert potentially violent offenders, strategic details about the plan will be limited. More information will be released when appropriate.

