Downtown bar announces closure; final night will be Nightmare on 3rd St. Halloween party

Bar owner and former metro councilman, John Delgado, announced Monday, October 2 he is closing one of his bars on 3rd Street after the Alcoholic Beverage and Control board gave him a deadline of the end of the year to pay the bar's owed sales taxes.

According to a statement on the bar's Facebook page, the bar will close on Sunday, October 29. The bar's last night open will be on Saturday, October 28 for their Nightmare on 3rd Street Halloween party. The post also mentions that after three years in business, Delgado will be focusing instead on his other bars on 3rd Street, Huey's and 1913.

All staff will be given the opportunity to work at either of Delgado's two other bars.

RELATED: Former councilman owes around $30k in back taxes for his 3 bars in downtown BR

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.