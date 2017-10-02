Daycare death: State says it was working to shut the center down

The Louisiana Department of Education says the unlicensed home daycare where a child was found unresponsive Monday and later died was in the process of being shut down by the state.

The state agency says it received a complaint about the business this past summer and state workers were in the process of forcing the center to “cease and desist,” an agency spokesperson said.

The child, a 3-month-old, was rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital after being found not breathing at home on Forest Hills Drive in Prairieville.

The child had been battling a cold and the staff reportedly put the child down for a nap and later found the child unresponsive, investigators say.

The daycare had ten children and five workers present at the time. State workers say late Monday, they were still trying to determine if the number of children in the center violated state law by not being a licensed center.

The law requiring a license reads:

Any place or center operated by any institution, political subdivision, society, agency, corporation, person or persons, or any other group for the purpose of providing care, supervision, and guidance of seven or more children, not including those related to the caregiver, unaccompanied by parent or legal custodian, on a regular basis for at least 12 1/2 hours in a continuous 7-day week.

It was unclear if any of the children in the home were related to the caregiver.

