3-month-old dies at Ascension home daycare; parents notified

Ascension Parish deputies are investigating the death of a child at a home daycare.

The parents of the child have been notified.

The child, a 3-month-old, was rushed to Baton Rouge General after being found not breathing at a home on Forest Hills Drive in Prairieville. The child had been battling a cold. The staff had put the child down for a nap and later found the child unresponsive, investigators say.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies were called out to the home around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning after receiving the 911 call about the unresponsive child.

The daycare had ten children and five workers present at the time. An autopsy is scheduled.

