Catholic Charities receives big donation to help continued flood recovery efforts

The people of Louisiana again showed their big hearts Monday, donating $50,000 to the Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge.

“We're also committed to building healthy communities, and that's something that Catholic Charities has always been committed to here in our community and we wanted to partner with them to ensure that our members in the community at large have the most resources available,” said Kyle Viator with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana.

The donations came from AmeriHealth with the goal of continuing to help Louisiana recover from the record 2016 August flooding. The group hopes the donation will also help those who may still be dealing with the psychological impacts of the flood.

