4-star defensive back recruit decommits from LSU after loss to Troy

LSU lost to the Troy University Trojans Saturday 24-21, to the disappointment of many fans.

LSU's season started less than ideally, some would even say embarrassingly, after penalties cost the Tigers big in a 37-7 loss to Mississippi State, and again Saturday as they fell to the Trojans at homecoming. Troy is the first Sun Belt Conference team to beat LSU in the Tigers' 37 games against the conference's members.

After these two losses, which knocked LSU out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 7, 2008, the program lost a recruit from Scotlandville Magnet High School.

Defensive back Kelvin Joseph announced on Twitter Monday that he is decommitting from LSU. Joseph had been committed to the school since February of 2016, but has since reversed his decision.

It appears that Saturday's loss to Troy is having effects on both fans and prospective players. On Sunday, October 1, one LSU fan started a fundraiser to "save LSU football" by buying out Coach Orgeron's contract.

