Walker Police Department posts job listing on Facebook

The Walker Police Department posted on Facebook in search of new recruits.

Monday afternoon, the Walker Police Department posted on Facebook about a full-time officer position available.

The post states some brief job requirements and offers instructions on how to submit an application.

Among the requirements, applicants must:

Be at least 21 years old

Have no criminal history

Possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license

Be a high school graduate of possess a General Equivalency Diploma (“GED”)

Applications are being accepted through October 27 and may be obtained from the Walker Police Department, located at 13179 Burgess Avenue in Walker, or by filling out the form below.

Completed applications may be returned to the Walker Police Department in person or by United States Mail, postage prepaid, addressed to Chief David Addison of the Walker Police Department, Post Office Box 988, Walker, LA 70785. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.