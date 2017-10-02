Autopsy results released for missing LSU student found dead in woods

The official autopsy results have been released for Michael Nickelotte Jr., a 21-year-old LSU student who went missing on September 18. His body was discovered in a wooded area on Friday, September 29.

According to the report released Monday, October 2 from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Nickelotte died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The LSP Crime Lab also positively identified Nickelotte's remains using DNA testing Monday. Evidence found on the scene also indicated the remains were that of Nickelotte.

His body was found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night.

His body was discovered around 6:25 p.m. off Nicholson Drive between Ben Hur Road and Gardere Lane. Casey Hicks with EBRSO says hunters in the area found the body and called authorities.

