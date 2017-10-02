BR woman comes eerily close to shooting on Vegas strip

A Baton Rouge wedding planner and her friends narrowly missed gunfire from Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting as they arrived on the Las Vegas strip.

Allie Wester spoke with 9News’ Elizabeth Vowell on the phone about the horrifying night. Wester and her friends landed in Las Vegas Sunday night. They then got on an airport shuttle to area hotels with ten other people.

The shuttle’s first stop was to drop off a couple at the Mandalay Bay hotel around 10 p.m. M.T. The driver took the shuttle around the back of the hotel at 10:07 p.m. M.T. The Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was to the right of the shuttle and Mandalay Bay was to their left. Wester said she’s certain of the time because she was sending snapchat videos at the time.

The driver began to speed up as it drove past the music festival. Wester and other passengers simply thought the shuttle driver was driving erratically for no apparent reason. Wester later realized he was driving to avoid the shooting when she heard what she describes as “machine gunfire” on the videos she captured while on the shuttle. When they were dropped off at the Paris Hotel they were told they “were so lucky.”

Wester says she and her friends were told of a shooting at Mandalay Bay but weren’t given any details when they checked in at the Paris Hotel. She and a friend left the hotel to search for a restaurant on the Vegas strip when she describes hundreds of people running towards her and screaming “active shooter.”

They ran back into the Paris Hotel and hid with about 20 people in a convenience area of the hotel as other people began to run into the hotel from the strip. “At that point, I was literally scared for my life,” she told 9News. “I thought ‘Oh my gosh this is real’”

The group left the convince area and Hotel staff then directed the group towards the hotel’s basement at and then back onto the Vegas strip. It was at that time she began to share what was happening on Facebook LIVE. Wester had an uneasy feeling about going back on the street so she followed a group of hotel staff into an elevator.

“I am very observant with staff because when you’re a wedding planner you work with a lot of like the caters and stuff. And I watched as they were going into an elevator and they looked frightened as well. I thought ‘I am going with them’ because they probably know a back way where I could get to my room."

But the elevator went down to an employee parking lot. Wester hid with a family, crouching down between two trucks for about three hours. During that time, she was texting with friends and relatives to determine what was going on. A friend who stayed in her room said that the hotel’s alarm kept going off and kept announcing that it was under lockdown and for guests to stay in their rooms.

Wester was not allowed back into her room around 4:30 a.m. M.T. Monday. She is now shaken up after the experience she describes as surreal. And hours later, is now starting to grasp the gravity of narrowly escaping the gunfire near the music festival. She’s thankful that her group made it out safe and is praying for those affected by the shooting.

Wester, who was in Las Vegas for a wedding convention, says she does not know what will happen for the rest of her trip. She’s been told the Vegas strip has been shut down and is unsure if she and her friends will be able to get transportation to the convention center which is far from her hotel. There was also a big party planned for Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay.

