Flambeau Fest organizers re-evaluate security following Las Vegas shooting

Organizers in Ascension Parish are addressing concerns regarding security at the upcoming country music festival in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The first ever Flambeau Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Headliners include Sam Hunt, who performed at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Festival organizers tell us there was a meeting at Lamar Dixon Monday morning to discuss security upgrades. They say dozens of deputies and private security officers will be on the ground this weekend. There will also be extra emphasis on bag checks for all people coming into the Center.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

In light of the tragic event surrounding the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas last night, still fresh in everyone’s mind, the promoters of the upcoming Flambeau Music Festival event, Parish Government, concert security, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office recognize the increased concerns regarding safety. Allow me to take this opportunity to reassure all ticket holders, prospective or otherwise, that we assure attendees a very safe venue and one that will include a coordinated effort between law enforcement, concert security and Lamar Dixon personnel. We pray for all those in Las Vegas who have lost loved ones and for those that are being treated as victims of this senseless tragic shooting. As we reflect on Las Vegas today, we also recognize our responsibility to go forward and once again we assure you a very safe and enjoyable concert at Lamar Dixon this Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers also tell us at this time, none of the musical acts have canceled and tickets are still available.

