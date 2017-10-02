WAFB's Johnny A blocks away from Vegas shooting

WAFB traffic anchor Johnny Ahysen, who is visiting Las Vegas on vacation this week, was on the Vegas strip Sunday night when the deadly mass shooting unfolded at a nearby music festival.

Ahysen and his friends were at a David Copperfield show inside the MGM Grand hotel, near Mandalay Bay casino where the shootings happened.



“We’ve been on lockdown at the MGM for the last seven hours,” Ahysen said in a text early Monday morning. “We just got back to our hotel.”



Ahysen spoke to WAFB’s Lauren Westbrook on the phone and described what happened as they were informed of the shootings nearby.

“We had been following the coverage all morning and were very worried about Johnny’s safety,” Westbrook said. “We all kept trying to reach him.” “When Johnny called, he was just focused on letting us all know that he was okay but still seemed very much in shock,” Westbrook said.

Ahysen said when the show’s audience got word of the shooting, the crowd poured out into the lobby of the hotel.

He said everyone was glued to the coverage of what was happening just a mile away from them.

Ahysen’s group made it back to their hotel room safely around 7 am.

