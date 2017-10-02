Gov. Edwards comments on Las Vegas and Lafayette deadly shootings; orders flags lowered to half-staff

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement about the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas and a shooting that claimed the life of a Louisiana police officer.

My heart is heavy this morning as we all woke up to terrible news both here in Louisiana and in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last night, a Lafayette police officer was fatally shot while on duty. Words are never enough to show gratitude to those who pay the ultimate price while carrying out their oath to protect and serve. We are forever grateful for this officer’s service to our community.

Louisianans have experienced the heartbreak of horrific, calculated violence in recent years and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones and those who sustained injuries during last night’s attack in Nevada. In the wake of evil and hardship, communities across our country come together and demonstrate the inherent goodness in people. Donna and I continue to pray for the family of the slain officer here in Louisiana and for the people of Las Vegas and offer our assistance to help in any way we can.